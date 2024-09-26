Strategic Minerals Sees Profit and Growth in 2024

Strategic Minerals (GB:SML) has released an update.

Strategic Minerals PLC reports a surge in profitability with a pre-tax profit of US$950,000 for the first half of 2024, marking its highest six-month revenue since 2017 due to the return of a major client. The company has also expanded its mineral rights footprint and appointed new Board members, with a focus on developing its Redmoor Tungsten and Tin Mine as well as seeking opportunities for the Leigh Creek Copper Mine. Amidst these developments, the company has managed its cash flow effectively, repaying accrued creditors, and investing in project development.

