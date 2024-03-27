STRATA Skin Sciences Unveils Annual Financial Results

Strata Skin Sciences Inc (SSKN) just unveiled an announcement.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has announced its financial performance for both the last quarter and the entire year of 2023. The results, which were released on March 27, 2024, provide investors and market watchers with the latest insights into the company’s financial health. This information, while not filed for regulatory purposes, offers a snapshot of STRATA’s operational success and challenges in the past fiscal year.

