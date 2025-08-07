Strata Skin Sciences Secures Temporary Reimbursement Codes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Strata Skin Sciences ( (SSKN) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, STRATA Skin Sciences announced its collaboration with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to secure temporary codes for expanded reimbursement of its XTRAC® excimer laser treatment, aiming to make these treatments reimbursable by 2026. This expansion, approved by the American Medical Association, includes inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions, potentially tripling the addressable patient population and enhancing treatment economics. Additionally, recent studies have validated the efficacy of excimer laser therapy combined with JAK inhibitors for vitiligo, strengthening STRATA’s position in the dermatology market. The company also provided an update on its ongoing lawsuit against LaserOptek America, with the Federal District Court allowing the addition of LaserOptek Korea and C. Dalton, LLC as defendants, supporting STRATA’s claims of unfair competition.

The most recent analyst rating on (SSKN) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strata Skin Sciences stock, see the SSKN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SSKN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSKN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is weighted down by financial performance and technical analysis, which highlight significant challenges. The earnings call and corporate events provide some optimistic aspects, but they are not enough to offset the pressing financial and technical issues.

More about Strata Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company focused on developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for treating dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its product offerings include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System. The company operates in the U.S. market through a unique Partnership Program that provides a fee per treatment cost structure, along with comprehensive support services.

Average Trading Volume: 24,784

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.13M

