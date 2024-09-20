Stranger Holdings Appoints New CFO

Stranger Holdings (GB:NEO) has released an update.

Neo Energy Metals PLC has announced the appointment of Andrew Searle as the new Chief Financial Officer. Searle’s extensive experience in accounting, financial management, and corporate advisory is expected to support Neo Energy’s development of its uranium projects in South Africa. The company is focused on bringing the Henkries Uranium Project into production and executing its growth strategy in the uranium sector.

