Straker Translations Announces New Director

Straker Translations Ltd. has notified the ASX of the appointment of Linda Jenkinson as a director of the company effective from 1 July 2024. The notice, compliant with listing rule 3.19A.1, indicates that Jenkinson currently holds no securities as a registered or beneficial owner within the company. As required, the information has been disclosed to the ASX for transparency and adherence to corporate governance norms.

