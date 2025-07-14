Storebrand ASA Launches Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ).

Storebrand ASA has initiated a share buyback program, which began on July 11, 2025, and is set to conclude on December 19, 2025. As part of this program, the company has repurchased 70,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of NOK 145.69, totaling NOK 10,198,251. Following these transactions, Storebrand owns 6,755,077 of its own shares, representing 1.55% of its share capital. This buyback program is part of Storebrand’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0NO0) stock is a Hold with a NOK115.00 price target.

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group that focuses on providing increased security and financial wellness for individuals and companies. It offers sustainable solutions and encourages customers to make sound economic decisions for the future. The company serves approximately 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million individual customers, managing assets worth NOK 1,507 billion. Storebrand is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 25.70%

Average Trading Volume: 774,507

Current Market Cap: NOK63.44B

