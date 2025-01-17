Storebrand ASA Completes Strategic Acquisition in Infrastructure Sector

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

The latest update is out from Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ).

Storebrand ASA reported the completion of its acquisition of a 50% stake in AIP Management in the fourth quarter of 2024, enhancing its infrastructure investment capabilities. This strategic move is expected to impact Storebrand’s operations positively, strengthening its position in the market and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Storebrand ASA

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group offering financial security and sustainable solutions for individuals and businesses, with a significant presence in the Nordic market. The company serves approximately 55,000 corporate clients and 2.2 million personal customers, managing assets worth 1,347 billion kroner.

YTD Price Performance: 2.67%

Average Trading Volume: 79,774

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: NOK55.59B

Learn more about 0NO0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.