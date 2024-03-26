StorageVault Expands with New Ontario Asset

Storagevault Canada (TSE:SVI) has released an update.

StorageVault Canada Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of a storage asset in Southwestern Ontario for $10 million, utilizing available funds. The company, which operates 244 storage locations nationwide and offers a range of services including portable storage units and records management, continues to expand its footprint in the Canadian storage industry.

