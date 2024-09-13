StorageVault Canada Declares Q3 2024 Dividend

Storagevault Canada (TSE:SVI) has released an update.

StorageVault Canada Inc. has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.002917 per common share, payable on October 15, 2024, to shareholders on record as of September 27, 2024. This dividend is recognized as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. StorageVault operates a substantial network of 249 storage facilities across Canada, offering a variety of storage and logistics solutions.

