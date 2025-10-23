Stora Enso Reports Q3 2025 Financials Amid Strategic Shifts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stora Enso Oyj ( ($SE:STE.A) ) has provided an announcement.

Stora Enso reported a 1% increase in sales for Q3 2025, primarily due to the acquisition of Junnikkala and the ramp-up of a new consumer board line at the Oulu site. However, adjusted EBIT fell by 28%, impacted by the ongoing ramp-up costs. The company completed a significant divestment of forest land in Sweden, which is part of a broader strategic review that could lead to a public listing of its remaining forest assets. Additionally, Stora Enso is collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to promote biodiversity in forestry.

Stora Enso Oyj operates in the renewable materials industry, focusing on products such as liquid packaging board, containerboard, and food service board. The company is actively engaged in sustainable forestry practices and is exploring strategic options for its forest assets in Sweden.

