Stock Yards Bancorp Announces New Stock Buyback Program

On July 15, 2025, Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. announced a new stock repurchase program, authorizing the buyback of up to one million shares, which is approximately 3.4% of its total outstanding common stock. This plan replaces a previous one that expired in May 2025, with the last repurchase occurring in 2019. The company aims to manage the repurchase based on stock price, market conditions, and corporate considerations, while complying with regulatory requirements. The program is set to expire in two years, but it can be modified or terminated at any time, and there is no obligation to repurchase a specific amount or number of shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (SYBT) stock is a Hold with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stock Yards Bancorp stock, see the SYBT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SYBT is a Outperform.

Stock Yards Bancorp demonstrates strong financial performance with solid revenue growth, profitability, and cash generation, which is the most significant factor in its overall score. While the technical indicators show bullish momentum, caution is advised due to overbought signals. The valuation is fair but not particularly attractive, which slightly tempers the overall positive outlook.

Average Trading Volume: 129,275

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.29B

