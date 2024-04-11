STMicroelectronics Advances Towards Carbon Neutrality

Stmicroelectronics N.V. (STM) has released an update.

STMicroelectronics has partnered with Centrica Energy in a ten-year Power Purchase Agreement, securing the supply of renewable energy from a new solar farm in Italy to its semiconductor manufacturing operations. This move is a strategic step towards STMicroelectronics’ ambition to become carbon neutral and source 100% renewable energy by 2027. The agreement bolsters ST’s commitment to sustainability and supports their high-volume manufacturing and R&D sites in Italy, starting January 2025.

For further insights into STM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.