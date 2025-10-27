Stillwater Critical Minerals Advances Resource Estimate for Montana Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Group Ten Metals ( (TSE:PGE) ) has provided an update.

Stillwater Critical Minerals has engaged Mine Technical Services to update the Mineral Resource Estimate for its Stillwater West project in Montana, which is expected in the first half of 2026. This update aims to advance the project as a significant source of critical minerals, leveraging insights from the Platreef district in South Africa. The revised estimate will incorporate recent drilling data and is anticipated to enhance the company’s resource evaluation and production scenarios, potentially strengthening its position in the U.S. market for critical minerals.

Group Ten Metals faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and sustained losses, heavily impacting its stock score. Despite this, technical indicators suggest bullish momentum, and corporate strategies align well with national policies, potentially supporting future growth if financial health improves.

More about Group Ten Metals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and development of critical minerals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals. The company is strategically positioned in the United States, aiming to contribute to domestic supply chains for clean energy, defense, and technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 640,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$100.4M

