SThree plc Executes Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

SThree plc ( (GB:STEM) ) just unveiled an update.

SThree plc has announced the purchase of 89,862 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback programme. The transaction, executed through Investec, saw the shares acquired at prices ranging from 266.50 to 274.00 pence, with a weighted average price of 270.4970 pence per share, and these shares are intended for cancellation.

More about SThree plc

YTD Price Performance: -9.46%

Average Trading Volume: 268,523

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £357.1M

