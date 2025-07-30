SThree plc Announces CEO’s Conditional Award Vesting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SThree plc ( (GB:STEM) ) has issued an announcement.

SThree plc announced the vesting of a conditional award to CEO Timo Lehne under the company’s Long Term Incentive Plan, which vested at 16.2% of the maximum based on performance measures. The transaction involved the sale of shares to cover tax liabilities, with the remaining shares retained, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning executive incentives with performance metrics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:STEM) stock is a Hold with a £4.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SThree plc stock, see the GB:STEM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:STEM is a Neutral.

SThree plc’s overall score reflects a mix of stable financials and attractive valuation, countered by technical weakness and concerns over revenue and cash flow declines. The stock may appeal to value investors due to its dividend yield and low P/E ratio, despite current bearish momentum.

More about SThree plc

SThree plc operates in the recruitment industry, focusing on providing specialized staffing services across various sectors including technology, engineering, and life sciences. The company is known for its emphasis on matching skilled professionals with organizations seeking expertise in these fields.

Average Trading Volume: 448,570

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £304.3M

