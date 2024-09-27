Steven Smith Acquires Major Stake in Forbidden Foods

Forbidden Foods Ltd (AU:FFF) has released an update.

Steven Smith, through his controlled entities, has become a substantial holder in Forbidden Foods Limited, acquiring a 12.46% stake with 71,270,716 shares. The shares were obtained through various transactions, including cash purchases and a non-cash exchange involving shares in Good Oats Pty Ltd. These strategic moves indicate significant interest and possible influence in the future of Forbidden Foods Limited.

