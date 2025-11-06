Steven Madden Reports Q3 2025 Earnings with Revenue Growth

Steven Madden ( (SHOO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Steven Madden presented to its investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. is a prominent designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear, accessories, and apparel, operating in the retail and wholesale sectors with a diverse range of brands and a strong presence in both physical and online retail spaces.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Steven Madden reported a 6.9% increase in revenue to $667.9 million compared to the same period in 2024. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced challenges due to new tariffs impacting goods imported into the United States, which affected profitability metrics.

Key financial highlights include a gross profit margin that remained flat at 41.5%, while adjusted gross profit margin improved to 43.4%. Operating expenses rose significantly to 36.8% of revenue, impacting income from operations, which fell to $31.4 million from $74.6 million in the previous year. Net income attributable to Steven Madden decreased to $20.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, from $55.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

The company’s wholesale revenue saw a decline, while direct-to-consumer revenue experienced a significant increase, largely due to the acquisition of Kurt Geiger. The company ended the quarter with a robust retail presence, including 397 brick-and-mortar stores and seven e-commerce websites.

Looking ahead, Steven Madden anticipates a strong fourth quarter with expected revenue growth of 27% to 30% compared to the same period in 2024, driven by positive consumer response to its product assortments and strategic initiatives to mitigate tariff impacts.

