Sterling Group Holdings Reports Decreased Revenue but Improved Net Loss for 2025

An update from Sterling Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1825) ) is now available.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited reported its audited annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, showing a decrease in revenue from HK$571,391 thousand in 2024 to HK$477,728 thousand in 2025. The company experienced a net loss of HK$6,143 thousand, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$18,360 thousand. Despite the decline in revenue, the gross profit margin increased to 18.3% from 16.1%. The results reflect ongoing challenges in managing costs and credit losses, impacting the company’s financial performance and stakeholder interests.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited

Sterling Group Holdings Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the financial sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing financial services and products.

Average Trading Volume: 338,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$31.45M

