Sterling Group Faces Loan Covenant Breach with HSBC

Sterling Group Holdings Limited announced a breach of financial covenants under its loan facilities with HSBC, which constitutes an event of default. The company is in discussions with the lender, who currently has no plans to demand immediate repayment of the outstanding HK$68.0 million. Sterling Group is seeking waivers from the lender, but the process will take time due to internal procedures.

