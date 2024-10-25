Sterling Group Delays Circular Dispatch Amid Agreements

Sterling Group Holdings Limited (HK:1825) has released an update.

Sterling Group Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the dispatch of its shareholder circular, initially scheduled for release by October 25, 2024, now postponed to no later than December 31, 2024. The delay is due to additional time required to compile necessary information regarding various agreements and transactions. This postponement may affect shareholders and potential investors interested in the company’s forthcoming activities.

