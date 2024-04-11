Steppe Gold to Acquire Boroo, Boosting Production

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO) has released an update.

Steppe Gold Ltd. announces a strategic move to become Mongolia’s top gold producer by acquiring Boroo Gold through a share exchange, while also selling the Tres Cruces Oxide Project for CAD$12 million. The acquisition is expected to deliver immediate, robust cash flows, with Boroo Gold projecting consistent gold production and a history of strong community contributions in Mongolia. The combined operations are set to boost Steppe Gold’s annual gold output to an estimated 150,000 ounces by 2026.

