Steppe Gold Advances ATO Mine Expansion

Steppe Gold Ltd. has successfully drawn down $40.4 million from its project finance package to further the Phase 2 Expansion of its wholly-owned ATO Gold Mine, with a total of $50 million drawn since October 2023. This funding enables the procurement of essential equipment and the advancement of construction activities, with the project’s commissioning scheduled for early 2026. The company aims to boost its gold production to over 160,000 ounces following the expansion and the acquisition of the Boroo Gold project.

