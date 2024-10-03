Stellar Resources Revamps Executive Pay Structure

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited announced updates to the executive remuneration packages for its Managing Director/CEO Simon Taylor and Executive Director Andrew Boyd, aligning them with industry benchmarks and shareholder interests. The new packages include increased base salaries and revised Long Term Incentive plans, payable in company securities subject to achieving certain KPIs.

