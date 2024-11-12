Stellar Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Stellar Resources Limited (AU:SRZ) has released an update.

Stellar Resources Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw all proposed resolutions, including the election and re-election of directors and the approval of a 10% placement facility, successfully carried by significant majorities. The company’s shareholders demonstrated strong support for both the adoption of the remuneration report and the replacement of the constitution, laying a solid foundation for future strategies. Investors looking at Stellar Resources can note the decisive backing from its shareholders as a positive indicator of confidence in the company’s direction.

