Stellar Resources Director Acquires 9M Options

Stellar Resources Limited has announced a significant change in the interests of director Mark Anthony Connelly, who has acquired 9 million Zero Exercise Price Options. These options were issued as ‘sign on’ securities and are part of the company’s remuneration package, as previously disclosed on September 17, 2024. The change, which took place on October 4, 2024, did not involve any monetary transaction.

