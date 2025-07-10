Stellar AfricaGold Launches Summer Drilling at Tichka Est Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Stellar AfricaGold ( (TSE:SPX) ) just unveiled an update.

Stellar AfricaGold has announced the initiation of a summer drilling program at its Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, targeting high-grade gold mineralization at Structure B. The program, which includes a 1,500-metre diamond drill, aims to explore several promising targets identified through extensive structural mapping and 3D modeling. The company has made significant progress in infrastructure development, overcoming challenging terrain to prepare for the drilling campaign. This initiative underscores Stellar’s commitment to advancing its flagship project, potentially enhancing its market position and offering substantial exploration upside.

More about Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and developing high-grade gold targets, with a significant project located in Morocco’s Western High-Atlas region.

