Stella International Reports Strong H1 2024 Growth

Stella International Holdings Limited (HK:1836) has released an update.

Stella International Holdings Limited reported a robust performance for the first half of 2024, with shipment volumes rising by 12.3% and revenue up by 7.5% to $770 million, driven by the Sports category. The company’s gross profit margin improved significantly, and the adjusted net profit soared by 54.1% to $92.9 million. Stella also announced a strong cash position and a generous interim dividend to shareholders, alongside a commitment to additional cash returns over the next three years.

For further insights into HK:1836 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.