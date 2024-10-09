Stelco Set for Strategic Acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has released an update.

Stelco Holdings Inc. has received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau for its acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs, with the transaction expected to close in Q4 2024. Stelco, known for its cost-efficient, advanced steelmaking in North America, caters to diverse industries including automotive and construction. This strategic move will pave the way for the company’s enhanced market reach and operational capabilities.

