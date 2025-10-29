Steel Authority of India Limited Reports Robust H1 FY’26 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Steel Authority of India Limited ( (IN:SAIL) ) has issued an announcement.

Steel Authority of India Limited reported its financial results for the first half of FY’26, highlighting a turnover of Rs. 52,254 crore and a net profit of Rs. 1,112 crore. The company achieved a total sales volume of 9.462 million tonnes, with domestic sales constituting the majority. SAIL’s financial health is supported by a debt-equity ratio of 0.60 and an EBITDA margin of 11.01%, reflecting stable operational performance. The results indicate a strong market position with substantial production outputs in hot metal, crude steel, and saleable steel, alongside significant mining activities in iron ore.

More about Steel Authority of India Limited

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of steel products. The company is a major player in the domestic market with a significant emphasis on steel production and mining activities.

Average Trading Volume: 1,021,637

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 546.5B INR

