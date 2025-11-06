Stealth Group Holdings Ltd Initiates Trading Halt Ahead of Acquisition Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:SGI) ) is now available.

Stealth Group Holdings Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding a proposed acquisition. The halt is intended to allow the company to manage its continuous disclosure obligations and will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 10, 2025. This move indicates a significant corporate action that could impact the company’s market position and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SGI) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:SGI Stock Forecast page.

More about Stealth Global Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 105,852

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$93.64M

See more insights into SGI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

