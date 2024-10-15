Stealth Global Holdings Schedules AGM

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 15, 2024, at the company’s headquarters in Stirling, Western Australia, and online. Shareholders are invited to review the meeting notice and related documents available on the company’s website, with options to vote via a proxy form. Stealth is an Australian distributor known for its industrial and consumer technology products, servicing businesses through a national network of distribution channels.

