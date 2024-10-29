Stealth Global Holdings: Director Increases Shareholding

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mr. Simon Poidevin acquiring an additional 2,675 ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, bringing his total to 102,675 shares. This move highlights ongoing investor engagement in the company and may interest those monitoring insider activities for potential market signals.

