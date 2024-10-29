Stealth Global Holdings: Director Increases Shareholding

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Giovanni Groppoli acquiring an additional 38,224 ordinary shares through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This acquisition increases Groppoli’s total indirect holdings to 1,467,119 shares, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen his stake in the company. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it signals confidence from within the company’s leadership.

