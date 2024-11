Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. (AU:SGI) has released an update.

Stealth Global Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Alan Arnold disposing of 581,867 fully paid ordinary shares valued at $200,744. This transaction was conducted on the market, leaving Arnold with a reduced holding of 9,806,603 shares, highlighting a strategic adjustment in his investment portfolio.

