Stavely Minerals Unearths Major Copper-Silver Discovery

Stavely Minerals Ltd has revealed impressive results from its latest 21-hole aircore drilling program at the Junction copper prospect, with significant high-grade copper and silver intercepts that suggest a major shallow discovery just 2km south of the Cayley Lode. The discovery, supported by robust rock-chip float samples and a new understanding of the structural controls on mineralisation, points to potential for further discoveries within the Stavely Project’s extensive structural trend. This advancement in exploration could dramatically expand the known potential of the region as the company heads into the summer exploration season.

