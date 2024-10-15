Stavely Minerals Schedules Hybrid 2024 AGM

Stavely Minerals Ltd (AU:SVY) has released an update.

Stavely Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 21 November 2024, with options for shareholders to attend either in person in Nedlands, Western Australia, or virtually via Zoom. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the meeting’s resolutions and are reminded to submit their proxy forms by the deadline if unable to attend. The notice emphasizes the importance of shareholders’ votes in the meeting’s business and provides contact details for the Company Secretary for any required discussions.

For further insights into AU:SVY stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.