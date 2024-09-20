State Street Takes Substantial Stake in Smartgroup

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors has emerged as a substantial holder in Smartgroup Corporation Ltd, with a significant stake and voting power in the company. They have gained control over the right to vote and dispose of securities, highlighting their influential position as an investment manager or trustee. The announcement details the various entities under State Street that now hold relevant interests and voting rights in Smartgroup Corporation.

For further insights into AU:SIQ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.