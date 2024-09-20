State Street Ends Substantial Holding in NRW Holdings

NRW Holdings Limited (AU:NWH) has released an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has reported that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company as of 18th September 2024. The announcement details changes in relevant interests and voting securities, as well as shifts in associations concerning NRW Holdings Limited. This development could signal significant changes in the company’s investor landscape.

