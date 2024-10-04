State Street Ends Substantial Holding in Australian Clinical Labs

Australian Clinical Labs Ltd (AU:ACL) has released an update.

State Street Global Advisors has ceased to be a substantial holder in Australian Clinical Labs Limited as of October 2, 2024. The change in substantial holding status and relevant interests in voting securities was officially documented on October 4, 2024. This shift may influence the company’s ownership profile and is of interest to investors tracking stock performance and corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:ACL stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.