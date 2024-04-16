State Street Corporation Exits ALS Ltd Stake

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has ceased to be a substantial holder in ALS Limited as of April 12, 2024, following changes in relevant interests in voting securities. The details surrounding the nature of these changes and the associated parties are outlined in the company’s latest filing. The announcement signifies a notable shift in the company’s shareholder structure, which may interest investors.

