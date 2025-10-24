State Street Corporation Ceases Substantial Holding in Temple & Webster

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Temple & Webster Group Ltd ( (AU:TPW) ).

Temple & Webster Group Ltd has announced a change in substantial holding, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries ceasing to be substantial holders as of October 22, 2025. This change in substantial holding may impact the company’s shareholder structure and could influence its market dynamics and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:TPW) stock is a Buy with a A$28.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Temple & Webster Group Ltd stock, see the AU:TPW Stock Forecast page.

More about Temple & Webster Group Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 362,642

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.8B

For an in-depth examination of TPW stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue