State Street Corp Acquires 5% of Incitec Pivot

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have emerged as a substantial shareholder in Incitec Pivot Limited, acquiring a 5.02% stake with 97,433,595 votes attached to the company’s ordinary shares. The significant acquisition was finalized on July 1, 2024, and the details of the relevant interests and considerations for the shares, acquired over the preceding four months, were disclosed without specifying the exact values.

