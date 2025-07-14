State Street Becomes Substantial Holder in Gascoyne Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gascoyne Resources Limited ( (AU:SPR) ) has issued an update.

Gascoyne Resources Limited has announced that State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have become substantial holders in the company as of July 10, 2025. This development indicates a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPR) stock is a Buy with a A$1.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gascoyne Resources Limited stock, see the AU:SPR Stock Forecast page.

More about Gascoyne Resources Limited

YTD Price Performance: 33.33%

Average Trading Volume: 5,772,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.42B

See more insights into SPR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue