State Street Becomes Major Reliance Worldwide Stakeholder

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. (AU:RWC) has released an update.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. has announced that State Street Corporation, through its various subsidiaries, has become a substantial holder as of August 2, 2024, controlling a significant portion of voting shares. The disclosure includes a detailed list of voting power and the relevant interests of associated entities, as well as the addresses of all involved parties. The announcement is crucial for investors, indicating potential shifts in company influence and stakeholder dynamics.

For further insights into AU:RWC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.