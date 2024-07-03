State Street Becomes Major Megaport Shareholder

Megaport Ltd. (AU:MP1) has released an update.

State Street Corporation has emerged as a significant shareholder in Megaport Limited, with a 5.11% stake comprising 8,156,533 ordinary shares as of July 1, 2024. This move marks a notable change in the company’s ownership structure that could interest investors monitoring Megaport’s stock activity. The details around the acquisition, including the consideration paid, are outlined in annexures to their formal notice.

