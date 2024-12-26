State Street Adjusts Position in Smartgroup Corporation

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd (AU:SIQ) has released an update.

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that State Street Global Advisors, a subsidiary of State Street Corporation, has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of December 20, 2024. This change in substantial holding may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics regarding Smartgroup’s stock. Investors might want to monitor any potential impacts on the company’s share performance moving forward.

