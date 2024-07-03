State Street Acquires 5.84% of Cettire Ltd

Cettire Ltd. (AU:CTT) has released an update.

State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have emerged as a substantial shareholder in Cettire Limited, acquiring a 5.84% stake with 22,280,226 ordinary shares. The acquisition was made on July 1, 2024, as indicated in a formal notice filed with the company. Details regarding the nature of the interest, registered holders, and associates were provided, although specific financial terms were not disclosed.

