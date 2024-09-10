State Gas Ltd. Restructures for Innovative Growth

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. is poised for growth with plans to certify reserves for a pipeline connection and further develop its innovative HDNG technology to replace diesel in coal trucks, aiming to become cash positive soon. The company has restructured its management, appointing Doug McAlpine as Managing Director to drive strategy execution, alongside Daniel Marcus who joins as Executive General Manager – Alternative Fuels, leveraging his mining industry expertise. Richard Cottee transitions from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman, signaling confidence in the new leadership and the company’s future.

For further insights into AU:GAS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.