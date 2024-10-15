State Gas Ltd Announces Upcoming AGM

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for November 21, 2024, and is accepting director nominations until October 22, 2024. The Queensland-based company specializes in gas exploration and development in the Bowen Basin, with a focus on innovative transport solutions and carbon capture initiatives. State Gas is advancing its projects, including the Reid’s Dome and Rolleston-West, utilizing a ‘first of its kind’ high-density natural gas facility to supply gas in more environmentally friendly ways.

