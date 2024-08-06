State Gas Ltd Announces Successful Share Offer

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Limited has announced the successful completion of the institutional component of its accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer, raising approximately $3.0 million by allocating about 59.3 million new shares at $0.05 each. This follows a previously completed institutional placement that raised an additional $2.0 million, with the new shares issued to rank equally with the existing ordinary shares. Details of the offer and its timeline can be found in the prospectus dispatched to eligible shareholders.

